T&T now has 82 COVID-19 cases

By Loop News T&T,

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded four additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 82.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the revelation at a press conference on Monday morning.

He said as of Monday morning, the Caribbean Public Health Agency has tested 539 samples for COVID-19.

Three deaths have been recorded and one person has been discharged.

As for the four new cases, the Ministry of Health revealed that the first confirmed case was was a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The second and third confirmed cases were in close contact with someone with a recent travel history, while the fourth case is pending epidemiological investigation.

The Ministry added that of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.