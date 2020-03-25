Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 25thMarch, 2020 (MyVueNews.com) – Officials have now confirmed that there are two cases of the COVID-19 in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State for Health, Wendy Phipps, on the Government owned ZIZ Radio station, on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020.

Phipps said, “In my capacity as Minister of State for Health, it is my duty to inform you, that as at 11:03pm, on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020, the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, confirmed its first two cases of the Novel Corona Virus disease, COVID-19, in St. Kitts. The patients are a 57 year old female and a 21 year old male.”

The Minister revealed that both are Kittitian nationals, with recent travel histories to New York, USA, a jurisdiction, which up until March 24th, had recorded some 23, 230 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“My Government is advised that both patients arrived in the Federation on March 18th, 2020; were tested on March 20th and have been in home quarantine ever since their return to the Federation. Both patients and their families have been duly notified, “ said the minister.

She said that they wish to remind the public that the infection of both patients is travel related, meaning that the cases of COVID-19 were imported into the country.

The Junior Health Minister said that every effort is now being taken, to prevent the possibility of community or local transmission.

Among other key measures being taken by the Ministry of Health, said Phipps, are the following:

1. In-depth contact tracing , in an effort to correctly assess the persons with whom both patients would have interacted.

2. Quarantine and monitoring of the contacts of the patients, in order to ensure that they are handled, as per WHO approved protocols, and

3. Based on data collected from contact tracing, containment of the infection would be executed, in order to restrict spreading of the infection in the local community.

The Ministry of Health in particular and the Federal Government in general, wish to remind all citizens and residents that every measure is being made to fully execute the National Pandemic Virus Action Plan, that has been approved, in response to COVID-19.

This is not a time for panic and fear, said Phipps. She continued, “In fact the opposite is required of all of us. We are called upon to remain calm and to follow the advice of the Ministry of Health, which is the local, official authority on health information, related to the Novel Corona Virus.As citizens and residents of our beloved St. Kitts and Nevis, we are all called to get onboard to work together and to be our brothers keeper in this global fight against COVID-19. As such, Cabinet has accepted the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, that schools be closed at the end of the school day today, (25th March, 2020)”.

“I pledge to you that our government will continue to do everything within our power to maintain and protect the health, wellness and quality of life of our people,”said the Minister of State for Health.