Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed

(Antigua News Room) – The most recent results received by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) revealed two new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of

persons with laboratory confirmation of the disease in Antigua and Barbuda to 23.

The other twelve samples, sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)

were negative for COVID-19. Of note, is that two of the negative cases were repeat samples for persons who previously tested positive. These patients are symptom free and brings the total number of persons with no symptoms and

negative results to three.

The two new cases are females with no travel history. Once case was identified during contact tracing for a previously confirmed case. Investigations and contract tracing for both new cases are ongoing.

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment thanks the public for

cooperating with the measures associated with the State of Emergency.

These measures along with social distancing, proper cough and sneeze etiquette, hand

washing and sanitizing are crucial in our nation’s fight against COVID-19.