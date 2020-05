By Jamaica Gleaner,

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced two new confirmed COVID cases in the past 24 hours pushing Jamaica’s tally to 471.

It’s the lowest increase in weeks since the first case was detected at the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine.

The patients are a 12-year-old child from St Catherine and a 20-year-old Clarendon woman who are contacts of confirmed cases.

In the meantime, there are 11 more recoveries pushing the tally to 49.