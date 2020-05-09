Two More COVID Cases Increase Total To 490, Four More Recoveries

By Jamaica Gleaner,

The Health Ministry is reporting an additional two coronavirus cases in Jamaica increasing the tally to 490.

The new patients are both men, one aged 35 years and the other 57 years.

The ministry said the 35 year old remains under investigation while the 57 year old is the contact of a confirmed case.

Of Jamaica’s 490 confirmed cases, 224 are linked the Alorica call centre.

These individuals are primarily from the parishes of St Catherine and Kingston and St

Andrew, and range in age from 17 to 53 years old.

At the same time, the ministry says there have been four more recoveries bringing the tally to 62.