Two more weeks before petition cases

Basseterre, Saturday, 18th July, 2020, (MyVue News.com)– There has been another delay in the start of the much anticipated Election Petition cases, that were brought by both the St. Kitts & Nevis Labour Party and the People’s Action Movement, PAM, following last month’s General Election.

The Labour Party is challenging six of the results on St. Kitts that they lost to the PAM,(4) and the People’s Labour Party,(2).

On the other hand, PAM’s Ian Patches Liburd is taking action against his declared lost in East Basseterre, to Labour’s Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

The only two seats not being challenged by Labour, are the two that they won, (East Basseterre, as well as Constituency Number 6, won by their leader, Dr. Denzil Douglas).

When both sides showed up at the High Court on Friday, (17th July), more time was requested for preparation, by some lawyers.

However, in the matter brought by Liburd in East Basseterre, the Labour Party has been given 14 days to file its response to the claims made by the PAM candidate.

Most of the issues in this case, relate to the unusual high number of rejected ballots, (98), in the June 5th election.

Liburd still holds the view that most of those ballots were intended for him and he believes that had they been counted as valid, he would have been the winner.

The six cases brought by the Labour Party, challenging the validity of the election of Shawn Richards, Lindsay Grant, Jonel Powell, Eugene Hamilton, Dr. Timothy Harris and Akilah Byron-Nisbett, have alleged irregularities and illegalities, as well as treating and bribery, among other issues.

Judge Trevor Ward has given until 31st July, 2020, for all sides to be back in court, fully ready to have the matters heard.

Main photo: (L-R) The High Court in Basseterre and Judge Trevor Ward