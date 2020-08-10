Two private sector entities, three governments interested in investing in LIAT – Gaston Browne

By Dominica News Online,

Antigua and Barbuda prime minister Gaston Browne has said that there are several proposals on the table from private entities as efforts continue to breathe some new life into the seriously ailing LIAT.

“There is one entity that has offered a US$25 million investment for 51 per cent of the shares,” the Prime Minister said on Saturday on his weekly radio show in Antigua. “There’s another regional airline that has offered to invest about US$25 million and a few planes for about 60 per cent of the shares in LIAT.”

According to Browne, at least three governments have also shown some interest in investing in LIAT.

“So there are some prospects that the Administrator is pursuing. And we believe that ultimately, on the basis that the Administrator is successful in getting the cooperation of creditors, that LIAT will be organized and be back in the air to take its pole position, to continue to be the number one carrier within the Caribbean region,” Browne stated.

He acknowledged that LIAT is presently on life-support but insisted that as far as Antigua and Barbuda is concerned, “corporate euthanasia” is not the answer.

He said what’s required is a reorganization to bring LIAT back to good health. And he said both governments and private sector entities have expressed an interest in doing just that.

The Prime Minister said while certain prospective investors have written to him directly, expressing their interest in LIAT, he has passed on all the information to the Administrator, Cleveland Seaforth, who has sole managerial responsibility for the airline.

Main photo: LIAT Landing during better financial times. Photo: Lennox Honychurch