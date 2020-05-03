TWO THOUSAND RESIDENTS BENEFIT FROM SOCIAL SECURITY’S COVID-19 RESPONSE IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS

(SKNIS): Some two thousand residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have received their share of $2 million issued under the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

On April 20, 2020, the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board began making payments of up to $1,000 to qualifying residents who lost their jobs or are on reduced hours and earning less than $1,000 per month. Self-employed persons registered with social security as well as individuals made redundant as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have also benefited from this assistance.

Kamilah Lawrence, Public Relations Manager at The St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, said continuous and daily upload of funds is being made to persons’ accounts and cheques are being dispatched.

At the May 02, National Emergency Operation Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Ms Lawrence indicated that qualifying applicants who did not receive the income support for April will still benefit.

“Payments not completed in the month of April will be made in May along with the May’s payment,” she stated. “The Social Security Board and the Labour Department are working closely together to ensure that all eligible persons are paid as promptly as possible, given the current challenges.”

The sum of up to $1,000 will be disbursed in April, May and June in the first instance.

For more information, individuals were encouraged to telephone Social Security at 465-2535 or 667-2535 or the Labour Department at 662-2075. Email enquiries should be sent to covid19fund@socialsecurity.kn or dolcovid19fund@gmail.com,