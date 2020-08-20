Under Tropical Storm Watch

Basseterre, Wednesday, 20th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The Meteorological Services in St. Kitts and Nevis is cautioning residents that a Tropical Depression is heading towards the islands and should be near, or in the vicinity, late Friday night, or early Saturday.

They say however, that at this time, they cannot be certain about the exact magnitude of any impact, or if the federation will be impacted at all, said Elmo Burke, Senior Meteorological Officer.

However, the National Hurricane Center in Florida, said that heavy rainfall is likely across the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday.

At 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 20th august, 2020, the Tropical Depression was located at 16.0N 52.8W and moving at 35mph with maximum sustained winds at 30 knots, according to the National Hurricane Center in Florida.

A clearer picture is expected to emerge by Friday morning, helping forecasters to better determine which territories may be affected, as the depression transitions into a Tropical Storm.

However, local authorities placed the islands under a Tropical Storm Watch since 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, but again cautioned that further warnings are possible.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that Tropical Storm conditions are possible within a 48 hour period.

Main photo: Tropical Depresssion Thirteen at 2pm Thursday (NHC)