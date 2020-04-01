US Providing J$95 Million Towards Jamaica’s COVID-19 Fight

By Jamaica Gleaner,

The United States Government has committed $95 million or US$700,000 to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.

These funds will go directly toward the country’s emergency response.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) intends to provide these funds to meet the COVID-19 response needs of the Government.

The US, via USAID, is coordinating with the Government, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

“To date, the Government of Jamaica has done a commendable job at addressing the spread of COVID-19 in country. These funds will directly support emergency response activities that are vital for helping to #flattenthecurve here in Jamaica,” said US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia.

With these emergency response resources, USAID will seek opportunities to support:

● Case management to strengthen clinical care while minimising the risk of onwards transmission to others.

● Infection prevention and control in health-care facilities.

● Laboratory strengthening to prepare laboratory systems for large-scale testing of COVID-19.

● Communications to help educate people on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus through country-specific media campaigns.

● Surveillance and rapid response to enhance with case-finding and event-based surveillance for COVID-19.