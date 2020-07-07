US tells foreign students to leave

Basseterre, 7th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who are studying in the United States may be at risk of having to leave that country, if the colleges or universities they are attending are only offering their courses online.

This will affect Kittitians and Nevisians and citizens of other Caribbean countries, in addition to those further afield.

All this comes as the Coronavirus situation worsens in many states across America, forcing institutions to switch to more technologically driven methods of learning.

A release made public on Monday, 6th July, 2020, by the US Government, indicated that international students who are enrolled in degree programs, or involved in other types of training programs, including non-academic or vocational studies, will be affected.

This unexpected move will gravely affect thousands of students, many of whom may not be in a financial position to travel back home, without much advanced planning.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, also known as ICE, disclosed that the “The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States.”

Though students would not be allowed to remain if all their courses are fully online, the new policy leaves some room for those who have a mixture of online and in-person classes.

As a consequence, the US authorities have intimated that those who may be affected should perhaps transfer to those institutions that are still allowing in-person instructions.

Sadly, what the US Government is suggesting is that, if the universities can have in-person classes, students can stay.

What the US Government seems to be ignoring is that as of today, 7th July, 2020, there have been over 130,000 deaths and almost 3 million cases of the Coronavirus in the country, and this is why colleges and universities have opted to have classes online, so that their students are not at risk.

And from all reports, the virus is continuing to spread across the continental United States.

America is a great country with largely compassionate people. But if it truly wants to continue claiming the status of “greatest nation in the world”, it has to equally show that compassion remains part of its policy decision-making.

But ICE has said, if the students do not leave voluntarily, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.

However, seeking and obtaining a transfer, may not be as easy an option as the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is thinking.

One other problem that this poses for Caribbean students, is that most borders, like that of St. Kitts and Nevis, are closed, and even though citizens are not barred from returning home, no commercial flights are permitted.

In recent months, students who have returned to St. Kitts and Nevis, including from institutions located in the Caribbean, had to do so via highly expensive charter flights.

Therefore, some Caribbean students, especially those who are already challenged to stay within existing budgets, may however, not be in a position to cover the costs for charters.

With the order to leave the US an official policy, Caribbean Governments are now expected to step in to protect the interests of their nationals, and assist in the repatriation of their people.

Some in the US have accused the Donald Trump administration of using the Coronavirus to impose tough anti-immigration policies.

The measure could affect as many as 1.2 million foreign students, according to one source.

File Photo 1: Caribbean students, including some from St. Kitts and Nevis, at Florida International University, (FIU) (Photo courtesy Caribbean Students Association, FIU)

Main photo: FIU Caribbean students, USA (Photo courtesy Caribbean Students Association, FIU)