UWI Five Islands Relaxes Entry Requirements To Increase Student Population

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has been known across the Caribbean for its rigid requirements, however, the Five Islands Campus is making adjustments to the entry requirements to accommodate more students.

Newly-appointed (interim) Director of Academic Affairs, Hyram Forde, spoke on the new innovative strategy of the campus.

“In terms of entry requirements, we want to be innovative with this campus; so for example, students can gain access through part-time study if they have five CXC subjects including English and Mathematics. They can apply on a part-time basis,” said Forde.

Having officially opened in September of this year, the campus is looking forward to its second semester of operations, come January 2020.