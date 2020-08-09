Vacancy for CARICOM Youth Ambassadors

Community Notice

The Department of Youth Empowerment is inviting applications from resident nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis to fill the post of CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYA).

An applicant must be between 16 to 29 years of age and be an experienced youth leader. The applicant must also be able to commit to a minimum of two years of service. The successful candidates will join the local CYA Corps and be tasked with assisting the CYAs with designing and implementing programmes and activities. They may also be called upon to attend regional forums.

The application deadline is Thursday, August 20, 2020. All CYA Bio Forms are to be completed and dropped off at the Department of Youth Empowerment’s Office located on the third floor of The Cable Building on Cayon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts.



Kindly visit the link below to access the form.



https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/d24098c0-c8df-4ea9-89bf-a5b18ae7a666/Blank_CYA_Bio_Form.doc



For more information telephone 467-1395 in St. Kitts or 469-5521 ext. 2072/2345 in Nevis.