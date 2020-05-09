VC Bird And Other OECS Airports Downgraded By US Federal Aviation Administration

By Business Financial Post/ Antigua News Room

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it had downgraded the safety rating for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), a move that means carriers from those island nations cannot start new service.

The “Category 2” rating covers Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, as well as St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The FAA said the group did not comply with international safety standards.

Previously Antigua & Barbuda enjoyed category one status which is obtained in 2006. The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority said then that it marked the culmination of almost 10 long years of tough assiduous work.

We reached out to the head of ECCAA for a comment but he did not answer his phone.