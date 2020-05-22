Visitors May No Longer Have To Present Negative COVID-19 Test Before Arrival

By Antigua News Room,

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda says it is reconsidering asking tourists to quarantine at their hotel and could also drop the requirement for an advanced COVID-19 negative test result.

These were some of the recommendations put forward as plans to reopen the tourism industry to international visitors are put in high gear.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas says “it’s not going to be feasible to impose a 14-day quarantine on a would-be visitor.”

According to Nicholas this is because the average stay of a tourist is about two weeks.

Another requirement that international visitors present a negative covid-19 test is also under review, according to the minister.

He says such a move is unlikely and impractical and instead the government is mulling rapid virus testing to be wcarried out at ports of entry at a cost to be borne by the visitor.

Nicholas said passengers will be allowed to disembark and enter Antigua once there

is a “confidence level of approximately 98 per cent”.

“Should a requirement happen where a person has shown any illness, we still have onshore facilities on island [where] we will be able to do further tests and isolation and treatment of those particular persons,” he explained.

Procedures for accepting tourists are still being finalised according to the minster.