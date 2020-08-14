Vybz Kartel Blasts Appeal Court For Privy Council Delay

By Shirvan Williams, Dancehall Mag,

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has spoken out about the way his Privy Council appeal is being handled and the fact that he remains confident that justice will be served.

The singer’s official YouTube account, VybzKartelRadio, in a comment yesterday said: “All if dem reject it dem cyaa stop it. Money me ah spend a no chattings, Lawyers globally. Clown dem cyaa stop mi from walk out outta prison bet mi life pon dar.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that he and co-convicts Shawn’ Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, are yet to hear from the Court of Appeal in Jamaica about whether they will be granted leave to have their appeal heard before the Privy Council in the United Kingdom.

The request was opposed by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jeremy Taylor, who argued that there were no constitutional issues.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidjah Palmer, and his cohorts were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive’ Lizard’ Williams.

Attorney Bert Samuels told the Jamaica Star yesterday that he felt there was a flaw in the process of appeals in Jamacia. “I am asking you permission to appeal against you,” he said, noting the perceived conflict in the Court of Appeal having to approve a request for an appeal to a higher Court against itself.

Samuels also said that his team has been in contact with UK based lawyers who are prepared for the case.

The official request to take the case to the Privy Council was made by lawyers Isat Buchanan, representing Kartel, John Clarke, representing Jones and St John; and Bert and Bianca Samuels about six weeks ago. To date, there has been no word from the Jamaican Court of Appeal since the application on June 29 via a video link.

Samuels has said that nothing is going to stop him from getting his clients’ case to the Privy Council, even if he has to seek special leave.

Vybz Kartel has been behind bars since September 2011 and will be eligible for parole in 2046 if his conviction stands. Not one to mince his words Kartel’s comment was directed at the DPP’s office and shows that while he may be getting impatient, he is extremely confident that his sentence will be overturned once it is heard by the Privy Council. His comments show that he is also ready to fight and intends to keep fighting for his freedom.

Main photo: Vybz Kartel