‘We Support FIFA’s Move’ – RSPL Coaches Say Five Substitutes Will Ease Burden Off Playing Squad When League Resumes

Jamaica Gleaner – Three Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) coaches have come out in strong support of FIFA’s plan to grant each team five substitutions per game in order to ease the burden on players and lessen the likelihood of injury if and when leagues resume this summer. Football’s governing body unveiled the proposal on Monday with the goal to prevent the occurrence of injuries as leagues around the world attempt to fast-track the completion of their seasons which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal would temporarily give competition organisers the choice of allotting teams five substitutions in 90 minutes and a sixth for knockout games that go into extra time. Tivoli Gardens head coach Phillip Williams backs the proposed move and believes that it can help to protect players from serious injury.

“The aim of putting such a measure in place is to ease the load off the squad of players. The substitutions will ensure that we are not overworking anybody as a number of games will be played over a short period of time. I’m with that,” Williams told The Gleaner.

Humble Lion head coach Andrew Price is also in agreement and believes that the measure should have been put in place before the pandemic. He also says that the implementation would not be complex as the Inter-secondary School Sports Association already has the rule in place.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic now on, teams are not going to be at full fitness right after they are allowed to go back on the field so this would help in the rotation of players and help also to prevent injuries where you can substitute players who are unable to go through the full 90 minutes. Having two extra substitutes in also welcomed and I think it’s something that we should look at having permanently, “ Price said.

Waterhouse head coach Marcel Gayle concurs with the assessment. He supports any measure that will help to get the league to a conclusion. “ … Because you are spending so much money on this league and you want a winner at the end of the day,” he said.

When contacted Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) referees’ department head Victor Stewart said that local officials would have no problems in executing the temporary measure once it is approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

“If five substitutions is a way of assisting with the restart of the competition, we would be more than welcome to participate in this,” he said. “Of course, we would need to get the blessing of IFAB.”