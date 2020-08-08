Wear mask or get fined

By Staff Reporter, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Saturday, 8th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- After many months of talking and appealing, the authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis apparently have had enough, and have now decided to take action.

With effect from today, Saturday, 8th August, 2020, anyone found not to be wearing a mask in public, in accordance with current COVID-19 Regulations, will be ticketed by police.

The new provisions announced on Saturday, require police officers to issue a ticket, quite similar to what is done for a traffic offence. The fine to be paid is EC$500.

Parents should take note however, that “…if the person without the mask is between the ages of 3 and 18, the parent or guardian of the minor shall be issued with this Notice, (ticket).”

In other words, parents and guardians will be held responsible if their minor children are not adhering to the rules.

Failure to pay the prescribed $500 fine will result in prosecution.

The Regulations state that “If within 10 business days from the date of this notice the fixed penalty is paid to the Clerk of the Magistrate’s Court District “A”/“C”, the person’s liability to conviction of the alleged offence shall be discharged and the police will not prosecute. If not paid, the person shall appear at the Magistrate’s Court District “A”/ “C”.”

However, there are a few exemptions to this requirement, according to Section 15 of the new Regulations.

Wearing masks outdoors

(1) Notwithstanding the provisions of the Small Charges Act, Cap. 4.36, a person

shall wear a face mask, covering their nose and mouth, when in a public place, once a period of emergency is declared in relation to COVID-19.

(2) A person shall not be required to wear a mask:

(a) if he or she is under the age of three years old;

(b) if he or she suffers with a disability, cognitive impairment, dementia, asthma,

chronic obstructive lung disease or other similar health condition;

(c) if he or she is within a private space including in a private vehicle.

Specimen of ticket to be issued

SCHEDULE VI

FIXED PENALTY NOTICE (TICKET)

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE

SCHEDULE 6 OF THE EMERGENCY POWERS (COVID-19) (NO. 13)

REGULATIONS

TAKE NOTICE that………………………………was seen in/at ………………………

(Name of Person)* (location)

On the …………. day of…………………….., 20…., without a mask, contrary to the

provisions of Regulation 22 of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 13) Regulations,

made pursuant to section 5 of the Emergency Powers Act, Cap. 19.02 of the Laws of the

Federation

Fixed Penalty $500.00

Name and Rank of Officer ………………………………….

Signature of Officer ……………………………………

Force Number ……………………………………

Payment ……………………………………

If within 10 business days from the date of this notice the fixed penalty is paid to the

Clerk of the Magistrate’s Court District “A”/“C”, the person’s liability to conviction

of the alleged offence shall be discharged and the police will not prosecute. If not

paid, the person shall appear at the Magistrate’s Court District “A”/ “C”

………………………………. at 9 a.m. on the …… day of ……………………, 20……

Basseterre/Charlestown

*Please note that if the person without the mask is between the ages of 3 and 18, the

parent or guardian of the minor shall be issued with this Notice

Made this 7th day of August, 2020.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON

GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D

Governor-General

GOVERNMENT PRINTERY

ST KITTS WI

