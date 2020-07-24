Well known business man dies suddenly

Basseterre, Tuesday, 24th 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The corporate community in St. Kitts has been shocked by the sudden death today, of a well known business man.

It was late this afternoon, Friday, 24th July, 2020, when MyVue News.Com was able to confirm the death of Omax Gardner.

Gardner, who was originally from Antigua, had made St. Kitts & Nevis his home, since the 1970s.

He was a respected financial expert who operated one of the oldest accounting firms in the country, Pannel Kerr Forster, which has had some of the top companies in the federation, as clients.

He also owned a number of properties across St. Kitts, including many in downtown Basseterre.

The cause of death of Gardner is not currently known.

More details will be provided in subsequent releases.

Another Gardner building in Basseterre (Photo courtesy Alamy)

Main photo: Omax Gardener Building on Fort Street (Photo courtest Alamy)