West Indies Oil Company And Rubis Signs Deal To Share Business Of Supplying Aviation Fuel

The West Indies Oil Company and the French multinational fuel supply company Rubis signed an agreement which will now have them sharing the business of supplying aviation fuel to aircrafts at the V.C. Bird International Airport

The 15-year agreement signing took place on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, WIOC CEO Gregory Georges and Mauricio Nicholls of Rubis.

Georges spoke on the new deal saying it was an historic agreement.

“I say it’s an historic agreement because in the 55 years of operation in this market between Antigua and Dominica, we have not been in there providing fuel at the airport. Effective after this agreement is signed, we are now a joint player in the joint operation

at the airport.” said Georges

He also added that “It took approximately 9-10 months to pen the agreement because these joint operations agreements are very complex, they’re very technical, and it’s imperative that we try to ensure that both parties are fairly dealt with in these agreements.”

Browne also spoke on the agreement saying it was a deliberate move to facilitate greater ownership whether individual or private sector ownership.

“It is part of a deliberate economic strategy to facilitate greater ownership. As far as practicable, we will want to support individual and, certainly, private sector ownership. But where these investments are extremely large and private entities are unable to participate, the government through its various business entities will establish those partnerships for the benefit of the people,” He explained.

Browne also spoke on the past relationship with Rubis in late 2016 which involved Rubis trying to take control of local petroleum retail dealerships and how his government has come to a solution.

“They were partnering with another private entity in the past and my government took a policy decision that, going forward, they had to partner with West Indies Oil Company to ensure that some of those profits are retained within the domestic society.” said Browne.

This service of supplying aviation fuel was previously monopolized by Rubis and its American predecessor enterprises Chevron-Texaco.