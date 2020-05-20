West Indies pay cricketers’ salaries

By Vinode Mamchan, Trinidad & Tobago Guardian,

Amidst all the negativity in terms of finances surrounding West Indies cricket recently, there was some good news coming to hand on Tuesday as the board is processing payments for International matches that were due to players.

This was confirmed by chief executive officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Johnny Grave who said: “It has been difficult and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation has not made it any better but we are taking steps in the right direction when it comes to the finances. We are at the moment processing payments for our women and men international players.

“The women cricketers will be getting their payments over the next couple days for the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, while the men will be getting their fees for the Ireland and Sri Lankan tour. This will mean that we are up to date with payments for our international cricketers.

“If the tour of England comes through, we want to ensure that we send our players there all being paid up and this is what we have done.”

Graves added that there are still funds outstanding and this is for regional players who took part in the West Indies Championships.

“We are still owing the players who took part in the West Indies Championships but this will be done, although I cannot put a definite timeline on it at the moment. Organising finances have been difficult for us in this period of the COVID-19 pandemic but we are doing our best to get to those players.

“We owe them their matches fees for the January, February and March period. We are trying our best to work through this difficult time, bobbing and weaving and keeping our heads above water. It is not easy as I said before but we are trying our best at the moment. Paying our international players at this time is good news and we will continue to work to get everyone sorted out.”

West Indies cricket has taken a financial hit over the past few years due to unprofitable home tours. President of the board Ricky Skerritt said last week that they were to secure a television deal for the New Zealand home series this year but that tour is still in limbo with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which will not help the situation in terms of the finances of the regional cricket body.

Photo: West Indies’ batsman Andre Russell, right, and Shimron Hetmyer celebrate their victory over Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka in March. (AP)