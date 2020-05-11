What you have been doing matters and we appreciate it, Superintendent Mills tells the public

By Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force,

Superintendent Diana Mills expressed her deep appreciation to the members of the public who have been playing a role to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Superintendent Mills presented for The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force at the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing on May 10. She began her remarks by telling persons doing their part that their actions mattered.

“Now before going into my presentation, allow me to congratulate all the members of this fair land [of] St. Christopher and Nevis for the various roles you have played in terms of fighting this situation that we are presently dealing with, and even though you may consider what you have been doing to not be something crucial, I want you to understand that it matters…” said Superintendent Mills.

She also showed appreciation to the persons who have given various forms of encouragement to Police Officers.



“Sometimes we hear, ‘Officers, you are doing a great job.’ We want you to know that it goes a long way and we sincerely appreciate it. It is not insignificant. We do appreciate it.”

Superintendent Mills also used the opportunity to salute and motivate mothers in observance of Mother’s Day which was celebrated on May 10.



She said, “…I want to tell you to be strong and to be very courageous. I want you to know that you are a big deal and many of you have been doing very well. Don’t listen to the noise and the voices that try to tell you otherwise. Understand that you are a big deal and that you matter.”

To date, 14 of the 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Photo: Superintendent Diana Mills (Photo courtesy SKNIS)