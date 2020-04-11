‘Wicked, Barbaric And Heartless’ – Chorus Of Condemnation Against Killing Of Excelsior High School VP

(Jamaica Gleaner) – Huddled yesterday morning as a pastor prayed in the front yard where their loved one, 52-year-old Colleen Walker was murdered on Thursday, family members grieved while pondering on a possible motive.

A rake was still on the lawn beside a small pile of cut grass, when The Gleaner visited the home of the late Excelsior High School educator at Queensbury in St Andrew. While others prayed, Walker’s brother, Wayne Lewis, who declined to speak at length, said, “This just don’t make nuh sense”, referring to the brazen murder of his sister.

The Gleaner understands that as Walker and one of her three sons trimmed parts of their front lawn, a car drove by with men who appeared suspicious. Walker, whose back was turned to the ensuing danger, apparently was unable to respond quickly to an alarm raised by her son.

It is alleged that one of the gunmen alighted from the vehicle, and opened fire at the educator. Her son dropped the rake he held and ran. She followed closely behind but was hit. Walker fell on the lawn and the gunman moved closer to the perimeter fencing opening gunfire hitting her multiple times.

Walker was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Yesterday, there was a chorus of condemnation against the brutal act.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang described the killing as “wicked, barbaric and heartless”.

While expressing condolences to the family, Chang said “acts like these demonstrate the length at which these criminals will go to perpetrate violence against our most vulnerable, particularly our women”.

He declared that no resources would be spared to bring the killers to justice, noting that “I am confident that these criminals will be brought to justice”.

Minister without Portfolio Karl Samuda said the callous nature of her killing should be condemned by everyone in society.

The ministry has provided support to the family and has secured Chooselife International, to offer online counselling to them and the Excelsior High School community.