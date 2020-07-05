With new COVID-19 case,Health Minister appeals for preventive measures

Basseterre, 5th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- With the announcement on Saturday, 4th July, 2020, that St. Kitts and Nevis had recorded another case of the Coronavirus, health officials here have moved swiftly to remind citizens and residents of their individual and collective responsibility to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention measures.

These include, physical distancing,(keeping six feet from other persons); wearing of face masks in public; hand hygiene,(washing hands) after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces, that may be contaminated; and social distancing-(avoiding mas gatherings).

These non-pharmaceutical measures will reduce the risks of exposure to the virus, said Federal Minister of Health, Akilah Byron-Nisbett, who made the announcement.

The case brings to 16, the number of confirmed cases recorded to date, though 15 of those have already recovered. It means therefore, that only one (1) active case of the virus is present in the country.

“The patient is a returning national, who landed on June 19th 2020, from Washington DC,” stated Minister Byron-Nisbett.

The patient had been in quarantine since arrival, and is now in compulsory isolation, in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others

The country had enjoyed some 76 days of any new cases being reported.

The warning from the Federal Minister of Health, delivered Saturday, comes at a time when citizens have been observed relaxing the precautionary measures practiced in earnest up to May this year.

In growing numbers, many are not social distancing and wearing masks, while others tend to wear the facial protection without covering both nose and mouth.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in the federation shows 12 in St. Kitts and 4 in Nevis.

Main photo: Minister of Health, Akilah Byron-Nisbett