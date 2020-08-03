Woman receives 14 charges

By RSCNPF,

On July 31, 2020 Elretha Samantha Jeffers of Buckley’s Housing Development received 14 charges – six for the offence of Larceny by Servant and eight for the offence of Money Laundering.

The Money Laundering charges include the importation of property that is the proceeds of crime into St. Kitts and Nevis, the possession of property that is the proceeds of crime and engaging in transactions that involve money that is the proceeds of crime.

Jeffers is accused of stealing approximately EC $655,000 from her employer and subsequently laundering the same between December 2016 and June 2019.