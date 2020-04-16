Women’s sports likely to bear brunt of coronavirus fallout

By Anne M. Peterson-AP, Linked to the rising call for gender equity worldwide, women’s sports were enjoying unprecedented attention and support before the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Cup in France put a spotlight on women’s soccer, culminating with the United States lifting the trophy to chants of “Equal Pay!” — a nod to the team’s gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer — and the sport remained in the public eye to open the year. The professional National Women’s Soccer League, home to many of the U.S. national team’s players, was expecting to open its eighth season with a new television contract.

Women’s pro softball was looking toward the sport’s return to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Professional volleyball, which enjoys popularity in Europe, Russia and Brazil, similarly draws peak interest in an Olympic year.

Any momentum these leagues, and women’s sports in general, had worldwide has seemingly been halted by the pandemic. Now the question is whether women will lose the gains they had made when life returns to normal.

“If the seas get choppy and rough and you’re out there in a yacht, you can go downstairs and live it up and ride it out. You can eat good, drink good and all that. Men’s sports are the ones with the yacht,” said Cheri Kempf, commissioner of the National Pro Fastpitch softball league. “But if you’re out there in a canoe, and seas get choppy, you’re in big trouble. And that’s women’s sports. You know, we’re riding around out there in a canoe.”

Among the signs women’s sports could suffer more came in Colombia when Independiente Santa Fe suspended all player contracts for its women’s soccer team recently but said its men’s team would only see pay cuts.

The impact of COVID-19 and the resulting hit to the economy could resemble the 2008 recession. The Houston Comets of the WNBA could not find a buyer and the league contracted back then. Whirlpool, meanwhile, pulled out of its planned sponsorship of Women’s Professional Soccer, which had the unfortunate timing of launching in 2009 and lasted just three seasons.

The WNBA is in better shape today than many women’s sports because of its affiliation with the NBA. The league has put off the start of the season, set for May 15, but Commissioner Cathy Engelbert recently suggested it might be able to return sooner rather than later.

“We might be able to tip this season off before some other leagues since we only have 12 teams and 144 players,” she told The Associated Press.