Youth Department seeks feedback on new website

By SKNIS,

The Department of Youth Empowerment is inviting youth and other stakeholders to help shape the department’s internet presence and improve the way it communicates government-related matters to the population.

A new website has been designed that promises to be more “interactive, informative, appealing and attractive” according to Youth Officer, Suelika Creque, who is spearheading the project. However, Ms Creque stated that the department is seeking public opinion on the new look and functionality.

“We are inviting various stakeholders and young persons to come to our office on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to review the new website,” the youth officer said, noting that she expects honest opinions. “It is always important to get the views of young people. We are catering to them. We also are inviting stakeholders to come in and share their thoughts. We want feedback that will be important to the usefulness of the website and its functionality so that persons can always be visiting it.”

Time slots have been designated for various groups and individuals to view the new website at the Department of Youth Empowerment at The Cable Building next week Tuesday.

Members of the Volunteer Corps and other volunteers can visit from 9 a.m. to 10:59 a.m. Youth between the ages of 12 and 29 years, youth group representatives, and officials from youth-serving agencies are slotted for 11 a.m. to 12:59 p.m. Information technology professionals, graphic artists, entrepreneurs and media workers are invited during the 1 p.m. to 2:59 p.m. period. Parents, youth partners, and stakeholders are allotted the 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. slot.

Ms Creque noted that the feedback collected will be incorporated where possible in the final design.

Main photo: Youth officer Creque (left) said feedback from young people is very important in this project.