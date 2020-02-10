Youth to have dialougue with cabinet at consultation

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Cabinet colleagues in the Team Unity Government are celebrating five years of stellar leadership this month in St. Kitts and Nevis with wide-ranging activities that represent the best of our nation. The anniversary theme is Team Unity 2020: A Stronger, Safer Future.

Encompassed in this “best of the nation” category are the young people of the Federation whose achievements and aspirations will be highlighted and supported on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at the 2nd Annual National Consultation on Youth.

Every year, the national consultation sees Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Cabinet dialogue with the youth and present the Team Unity Government’s vision and ideas for a stronger, safer future for the country and its young people.

Young people between the ages of 15 and 35 are invited to the event, which will take place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

Presenting at the highly anticipated event will be Dwane Tyson-Hendrickson, CARICOM Youth Ambassador for St. Kitts and Nevis; Tishon Thomas, Co-founder/CEO of SKN I.T. Solutions, and Neisha Tweed Bell, Creative Strategist at Facebook.

Neisha Tweed Bell will present via video. The Kittitian, who has been employed by Facebook going on five years, graced Essence Magazine’s ‘Woke 100 Women’ List in 2018.

Tishon Thomas was selected by the U.S. Department of State into the 2016 Class of Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Professional Fellows Program. U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo publicly recognized Tishon Thomas during his visit to Jamaica in January while speaking on expanding America’s commitment to the Caribbean.

“I want to tell you about Tishon Thomas who grew up in an orphanage in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Mike Pompeo said, adding: “At age 13, he found his passion for technology…He went on to work for some of the biggest companies in St. Kitts until he realized he could be his own boss. The United States’ Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative helped him expand his IT business and to double his staff. Thomas’ big dreams aren’t so different from those of another orphan from St. Kitts and Nevis – Alexander Hamilton, one of the American founding fathers.”

Dwane Tyson-Hendrickson is a graduate of the class of 2018 from the University of the Virgin Islands. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting.

Questions and comments are welcome in advance of the 2nd Annual National Consultation on Youth. The email address to contact is cabinetyouthforum@gov.kn.