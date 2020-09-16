14 Parliamentary staff test positive for COVID-19

By Guyana Times,

Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, this morning, announced that out of 126 tests, 14 parliamentary staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This announcement was made at the start of Wednesday’s sitting of the 12th Parliament. According to him, Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Issacs has made arrangements for them.

“The clerk has taken the necessary steps to ensure that the staff are provided with supplements and the necessary protocols. Of the 14 persons, he is making arrangements for our Parliamentary staff.”