15 young persons to be sent to Dubai says Minister of Youth

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Wednesday, 30th November 2021, (MyVue News.com)-Minister of Youth, Jonel Powell on Wednesday launched a special national essay competition to help select 15 young people who will be invited to travel to Expo Dubai 2020, being held in the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

Powell told parliament that his ministry wants to give the youth a voice and to expose young people to a variety of experiences that may help to shape them culturally, spiritually and politically.

The essay contest is open to youths between the ages of 15-19 years old.

Section of the massive Expo complex in Dubai

Provision is being made, said Powell, to allow interested persons to submit their entries either in St. Kitts & Nevis, via the two Departments of Sport.

A special theme has been selected for the writing of the essays, namely, Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods. However, the essays are to be written on the topic of “How Do We Sustainably Grow Food to Meet Future Demands?”

Powell said that he takes his responsibilities as Minister of Youth seriously and is focused on doing all within his power to provide opportunities for exposure for the young people of St. Kitts & Nevis.

All essays must be between 1,500 to 2,000 words.

All essays must be submitted no later than Friday, 7th January, 2022, and a panel of judges will select the final 15 persons based on their essays.

Main Photo: Minister of Youth, Jonel Powell, (File photo)