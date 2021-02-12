19 post-secondary students awarded scholarships from the Ross University

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 12th February, 2021 (SKNIS): Thanks to the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) Scholarships Awards Programme, 19 students, 17 from St. Kitts and two from Nevis, were awarded scholarships to pursue studies at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Nevis Sixth Form College.



Four years ago, Ross University established the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Scholarships Awards Programme and this was instituted to award academically deserving students, who have had a financial need that would otherwise have made it difficult for them to attend the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College or the Nevis Sixth Form College.



Totalling 54 scholarships to date, the scholarship programme provides financial support up to two years of tuition books and other fees, a stipend towards uniform and transportation, and six weeks of paid internship at the Ross University.



Speaking at the awards ceremony on February 10, Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell, said that Ross University has “built an impressive record of assistance and support for education at all levels be it primary, secondary and tertiary.”



In quoting the RUSVM Dean, Minister Powell said, “This very sentiment is echoed by Dean Callanan where he said that as an educational institution RUSVM embodies the mantra that education is empowerment.”



“Therefore, when we can support education at any level it is a win, win for all. Such sentiments as expressed by Dean Callanan underpinned the university’s deep commitment to advancing education in our Federation,” he added.



Minister Powell stated that over the years, the partnership with Ross University has benefited successive Ministries of Education. He added that the children and young people of St. Kitts and Nevis have benefited and continue to do so tremendously.



The Education Minister said that the key message that the university is communicating is that financial challenges must not stand in the way of students obtaining a quality tertiary level education.



He added that he is particularly grateful to Ross University for introducing the scholarship programme in light of the fact that the statistics suggest that St. Kitts and Nevis has one of the lowest enrolments in tertiary level education in the region.



“This commitment from Ross University to provide scholarships for higher education will therefore serve as a booster or catalyst for increasing the enrolment of secondary school students in higher education,” said the minister. “Our students have already recognised that a college-level education is critical not only for personal self-advancement but also to be equipped to contribute to the development of our country, hence a compelling reason for urging you the students to take full advantage of these scholarships.”



Minister Powell said that Ross University should be highly commended for ensuring that the scholarships are geared towards building and enhancing the human resource capacity of the nation.



He stated that the scholarship programme is in perfect alignment with his ministry’s vision for education in the Federation.



He noted that the scholarship programme is not just for students who demonstrate strong academic abilities, but is also designed to promote the empowerment of students, promote diversity, gender equity, leadership, as well as to support students who pursue Technical and Vocational Studies in air conditioning, electrical, mechanics, plumbing, and the like.