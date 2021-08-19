2021 New Year’s honourees officialy awarded for contribution to nation-building

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 19, 2021 (SKNIS): Eight distinguished citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis who were announced on New Year’s Day by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, for their contribution to nation-building were officially invested with Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II New Year’s Honours on Thursday, August 19, at Government House.



The awards included the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) which was awarded to Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins for her contribution to Public Service; Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) was awarded to Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd MH, Deputy Governor-General for Nevis for her input to Public Service, as well as to Athill Rawlins, for his involvement in Public Service and Land Surveying. The Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) was awarded to the Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy for his role in Policing and Leadership.



The Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) was awarded to Mrs. Venetta Laws, for her participation in Community Service and Business Entrepreneurship; Mr. Collin D.A Tyrell for Community Service; Dr. Leroy Ernest Richardson for his role in Medicine, and Dr. Analdo Bailey for his contribution to Financial Services.



“These honours… serve in my view as a powerful example for others in our community that we can hope for a better future and anyone of us have the power to make that future happen. Our recipients today heard the call of service and they answered, and they served extremely well,” said Prime Minister Harris. “As we revere today’s awardees, we see that they come from a wide spectrum of society and the varying areas to which they would have contributed. This too is of great significance and importance.”



The medals were distributed by His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General.







The CGM is the sixth most senior in the British honours system. It is awarded to persons who have rendered important services to the Commonwealth of foreign nations. The OBE is bestowed upon an individual for playing a major role in any worthy activity, the MBE is bestowed upon an individual for hands-on service that has yielded significant community impact, while the QPM is bestowed to an officer of any rank for acts of courage and conspicuous devotion to duty.

Featured Image – Honourees with government officials at Government House