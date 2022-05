The general public is invited to join in the celebration marking the 20th Pastoral Anniversary of Lead Pastor Lincoln D. Connor of the Antioch Baptist Church.

A special commemorative service is scheduled for Sunday, May 22, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lime Kiln Sanctuary. Come and give thanks to God for guiding and strengthening Pastor Connor over the past two decades and the years to come as he provides dedicated service to building the Kingdom and empowering people from all walks of life.