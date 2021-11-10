24 years for rape

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 10th November, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-A man from Basseterre who was charged for rape in 2018, has now discovered that he will have to spend over two decades of his life in prison, for the crime he admitted committing.

Local authorities revealed on Tuesday, 9th November, 2021, that Lashorn Hendrickson of Newtown, was sentenced to 24 years.

However, Hendrickson will be granted one year and 14 days deduction from that sentence, for time that he has already served on remand.

When Hendrickson’s case was heard on 8th October this year, (2021), he pleaded guilty to the offense which is said to have been committed in January, 2018.

He was sentenced on 3rd November, 2021.

Featured Photo: Lashorn Hendrickson