242 persons in quarantine allowed to vote

By iWitnessNews.com,

Two hundred and forty-two persons who arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines between Oct. 22 and 31, and are in day 6 to 14 of quarantine, have been found to be eligible to vote in Thursday’s general elections, National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said on Wednesday.

These persons will be issued with an exemption under Section 5 of the Public Health (Port Regulation) (NO.2) Order 2020, to leave quarantine at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to reach their allocated polling station by 5 p.m., but no later than 5:30 p.m. to vote.

All voters with these exemptions must wear a face mask for the entire period out of quarantine, except for its removal when so requested for the purpose of identification. All instructions in terms of spacing and sanitization must also be followed, NEMO said.

Voters holding an exemption must travel to the allocated polling station in a vehicle that allows for sufficient spacing between them (masked) and a suitably masked driver, if used.

Upon arrival at the polling station, the voter must indicate to a police officer that they are present to vote and wait in the vehicle until directed to exit.

After voting, persons must immediately return to the vehicle and their place of quarantine in accordance with the Public Health (Port Regulation) (No. 2) Order 2020.

Electoral officials say that that 98,119 people are eligible to vote in the polls.