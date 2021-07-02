30 percent to receive first dose & 43 percent to receive second dose to achieve herd immunity, as first phase of vaccination programme ends

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 02, 2021 (SKNIS): The country’s vaccination ROLL UP 2 ROLL OUT programme has been making steady progress but more work needs to be done if the country is to achieve herd immunity.

As the first phase of the vaccination programme came to an end on June 30, 2021, the Ministry of Health in its vaccination report #109 reported that 41,850 total doses had been administered representing 69.4 % of persons who have had at least the first dose. 18, 913 persons have received their second dose amounting to 57.2 percent. In order for herd immunity to be achieved 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated.

32,225 doses were administered in St. Kitts and 9, 625 doses applied in Nevis.

30. 6 percent of the adult population is yet to receive their first dose and 42.8 percent is yet to receive their second dose. The country is presently sourcing additional vaccinations as the current batch expired on June 30, 2021.