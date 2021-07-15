423 recovered patients from the COVID-19 virus; pandemic under control across The Federation – CMO Dr. Hazel Laws

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 15, 2021 (SKNIS): During the July 13, 2021 edition of “Leadership Matters” which is hosted by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Laws addressed the outbreak in Her Majesty Prison, the ongoing vaccination roll-out, and the new quarantine protocols while emphasizing that the COVID-19 outbreak is under control.



“During the period May 19 – July 13, 2021, 495 cases have been added to the Federation’s COVID-19 tally. We have now reported a total of 540 COVID-19 confirmed cases for the Federation, with 522 cases for St. Kitts and 18 cases for Nevis. 55 inmates within the prison system have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 44 inmates have recovered with 11 active cases remaining. The matron of the prison and a team of case managers from the Ministry of Health are monitoring the impacted inmates who are currently isolated. 15 prison staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with three recoveries and 12 staff members are still recovering,” said CMO Dr. Laws.



Dr. Laws further stated that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has seen 423 recoveries from the virus. Currently, the COVID-19 ward at the Joseph N. France Hospital (JNF) is void of patients, with the Federation only recording three COVID-19 related deaths. The CMO further indicated that a special team of nurses and doctors is already in place and is monitoring the current active cases.



“A team of senior nurses and doctors is monitoring the remaining 114 active cases. The daily case count peaked between June 11 – June 23, 2021, and has been on the decline since. In essence, the COVID-19 outbreak in the Federation is under control. In five months, the COVID-19 vaccination programme has led to 70 percent of the target population being covered with the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and 57.9 percent of the target population fully vaccinated….70 percent of the target population which is equivalent to 33,037 individuals have been covered with the first dose of the vaccines,” said CMO Dr. Laws.



The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has begun the phased reopening of economic activities after a period of 24-hour lockdown. Dr. Laws further stated that in relation to our regional counterparts, St. Kitts and Nevis is doing an excellent job in managing the pandemic and saving lives. The CMO encouraged persons to adhere to both the pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus as personal responsibility will be key going forward in living with COVID-19.

Featured Image – Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer