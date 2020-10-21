7 Domino League: Small Corner Bar win Best of the Rest championship back to back

By Peter Ngunjiri,

Small Corner Bar Domino Club have for the second time in a row claimed the Best of the Rest competition championship title in the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League.

In a game played at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project on Monday October 19, Small Corner Bar took the championship not on a silver platter as Sylvers Domino Club, the only of the fourteen teams that took part in the 25th edition of the league that featured three female players, fought hard despite being beaten 13-9.

Last year Small Corner Bar had beaten former champions Unity Domino Club to win the Best of the Rest competition championship.

At the quarter-finals stage where six teams took part, one was bound to sail into the finals and Sylvers received the bye to the finals being the team with the best results, while Small Corner Bar and Unstoppable Domino Club were left to fight it out at the semi-final stage. Results of their first encounter were nullified but Unstoppable did not honour the replay, which gave Small Corner Bar the other finals slot to meet Sylvers.

The game on Monday opened with Captain Octavia ‘Tackie’ and Paul ‘Punch’ Bridgewater for Sylvers and Austin Williams and Winston Morris for Small Corner Bar on table one. Robert Charles and Valencia Alexander for Sylvers and Captain Norris ‘Chuck’ Sharry and Robert Tyson for Small Corner Bar were on table two.

Sylvers opened the scoring from table two and Small Corner earned the other game from table one. Small Corner Bar sent the game to break in a grand fashion when from table two they attained 120 points to nothing by Sylvers to give them the 8-3 games lead.

After the break, Sylvers’ sensational pair of siblings, sister and brother, 18-year old Amara Huggins and 21-year old Ameer Ali, whose mother is Captain Octavia ‘Tackie’ Huggins took command of table one where they faced veteran players, Austin Williams and Winston Morris of Small Corner.

The siblings won four straight games, one of them via a bonus after they would have raced to 130 points before Small Corner Bar players could win a single point, and with that reduced their team’s deficit to 7-8. After that Sylvers won only two other games, as Small Corner Bar raced to the final 13-9 score to take the 2020 Best of the Rest competition championship.

Refereeing was done by Calvin Farrell, while scoring was alternatively done by Amara Huggins and her brother Ameer Ali when they were not on the tables playing, but while playing the scoring was done by Ken Palmer.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Domino action continues tonight Wednesday October 21 at 7:00 pm at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project when the classic Champion of Champions encounter will be held where overall champions Tabernacle Domino Club will come up against Best of the Rest competition champions Small Corner Bar Domino Club.

Captain Norris ‘Chuck’ Sharry of Small Corner Bar in action on Monday night as they met and beat Sylvers Domino Club 13-9 to claim the 2020 Best of the Rest championship.

Main photo: R-L: Winston Morris, Austin Williams, Captain Norris ‘Chuck’ Sharry, Doval Davis, David Huggins, Robert Tyson of Small Corner Bar Domino Club, and Referee Calvin Farrell.