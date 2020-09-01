7 Domino League: Teams receive new uniforms, 2nd round starts Tuesday September 1

By Peter Ngunjiri,

Second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League starts on Tuesday September 1, at the three venues that ware used in the first round.

Schedule of play for the second round was released at a meeting held on Sunday August 30 at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project between the Executive Committee of Constituency Number Seven Domino League, and team captains.

“New uniforms were also distributed to the teams during the meeting, and all players will be expected to be properly attired when taking part in all the games of the competition,” said President of the Executive Committee, Calvin Farrell.

The President added: “As we are still in the new normal occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the uniforms have come with face masks branded with the names of the individual teams, and these must be worn by the players at any time a team is playing unless a player has medical reasons that would render the use of the mask uncomfortable.”

The meeting was opened after a prayer that was offered by Pastor Abraham Davis of the Church of Christ in Molineux, who is a player on the Mansion Domino Club.

Fourteen teams are taking part in this year’s domino competition, which is the longest running such league in the Federation, that is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

According to President Farrell, who was supported by Secretary Octavia Huggins and Vice President Simeon ‘Cuban’ Liburd at the meeting, it was noted that the first round ended with very few hiccups and one area they discussed were the rules governing the league, and all teams agreed that the same rules would apply without change.

In view of the curfew which was in effect when the league started, which forced all games to start at 7:00 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at 4:00 on Sundays without room for grace period, a captain suggested that a grace period of 15 minutes should be included now that the curfew has been lifted. It was however agreed by all present that there will still be no grace period.

When the second round opens on Tuesday September 1 at 7:00 pm, leader at the end of round one Phillips Domino Club will face Christchurch Domino Club at a game that will be held at the Tabernacle Police Station. The second game at the same venue will feature the two teams from Constituency Number Six, defending champions Parsons Domino Club and Saddlers Domino Club, coming up against each other.

Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project will feature three games, but due to the Covid-19 protocols being observed, one of the games will be held at the neighbouring Cuban Bar. They will feature Sylvers Domino Club vs. Giants Domino Club, Molineux Domino Club vs. Lodge Domino Club, and Small Corner Bar Domino Club vs. Unity Patriots Domino Club.

The other two games will be held at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, where Mansion Domino Club will be coming up against Unstoppable Domino Club, and Tabernacle Domino Club will be facing Guinness Domino Club.

Main photo: Some of the captains of teams taking part in the 25th of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League display the new uniforms which came with face masks.