8 American convicts fined and asked to leave paradise

By MYVue News.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, 19th March, 2021 (MyVue News.com)-The 8 American visitors who recently breached the COVID-19 security guidelines by illegally leaving their place of vacation at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis, have since been convicted, but these latest cases should give cause to local authorities to re-examine their protocols to help prevent the re-occurrence of suchincidents.

As part of the efforts, in October, 2020, to reopen the border and give a lease of life on the tourism sector, local health and government officials introduced a new program they coined, “vacation in place”.

All this came under the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act which defines vacation in place as, “quarantine at a hotel or other accommodation with access to an approved package of services in the context of COVID-19”.

In addition to hotels, the authorities opened the opportunity for persons to spend their quarantine days (14) at their private residences. However, certain strict guidelines had to be adhered to, especially those of a security nature, to prevent residents from leaving their place of stay, wandering into the community and becoming a potential risk and spreader of the virus.

With only 44 confirmed cases to date, almost all, except two, recovered, St. Kitts & Nevis has proven its ability to contain this deadly virus. Sadly, there have been a few visitors who have not adopted the maturity required of them when allowed to “vacation in place”.

The latest of these were Asley Loewen, Luke Loewen, Brue DeVoogd, Margaret Flowers, Carrie Freeburg, Kent Freeburg, Jamiyl Shareef, and Matthew Gormly.

According to police, all pleaded guilty to the charge during a virtual hearing with the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 17th March, 2021. The breach occurred on March 12th and 13th when a group of two (2) and a group of six (6) respectively, left the Four Seasons Resort to visit establishments offsite.

They were each fined $4,000 to be paid forthwith or serve six (6) months in prison.

Police have explained that on Thursday (18th March), six (6) of them left the Federation. Two (2) remain in a government quarantine facility in Potworks, Nevis and are expected to leave soon.

The visitors were among a group of 88 who were staying at the resort.

Those breaches eventually led to the temporary closure of sections of the establishments they visited and staff members were made to quarantine at their home to ensure that their exposure did not result in contracting the virus.

The penalty of $4,000, for some might be a high price, for some, but for others, it is felt that it was too low a price for these 8 visitors to pay for their irresponsible and reckless behavior that could have led to the infection of countless nationals, and the corresponding consequences that could have included death, if severe cases had materialized.

As a small nation, which has had access, to date, of only 22,000 doses of vaccine, and serious doubts at the moment, about future shipments, breaches like those committed by the 8 Americans, truly ought to have heavier consequences, to prevent future visitors from thinking that the risk of ‘breaking quarantine’ and paying only $4,000, is worth taking, when compared to the fun and frolic that they imagine could be experienced by going partying.

Similar incidents have been reported in other Caribbean countries and these too have involved American visitors.