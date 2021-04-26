Reggae Boy Lowe earns play-off spot for Swansea

LONDON, England (CMC) — Jamaican international Jamal Lowe continued his rich vein of form by sweeping home his fifth goal in as many games as Swansea City secured a play-off place in the English Championship yesterday after a 2-2 draw at the Madesjki Stadium that ended Reading’s top-six hopes.

In all, the 26-year-old forward has netted 14 times this season as well as a debut goal for the Reggae Boyz in a 4-1 defeat in a friendly against the United States recently.

In the day’s other Championship game, 30-year-old Bermudian striker Nahki Wells fired home his 11th goal of the campaign, but Bristol City squandered a 2-0 interval lead at Ashton Gate as Luton Town roared back with three goals in a 15-minute spell to win 3-2.

Yakou Meite’s 31st-minute header offered Reading hope of claiming the victory they needed to keep their season alive, but Lowe tapped in the equaliser on 67 minutes.

Andre Ayew then put the visitors ahead late on and the Welsh outfit might have added a third in stoppage time but Lowe’s drive cannoned off a post before Reading replied, Tomas Esteves steering home his first senior goal from the edge of the penalty area for a dramatic late equaliser.

The draw sees Swansea, who will face either Brentford, Bournemouth or Barnsley in the play-offs, climb a place to fifth while Reading, who topped the table in the early stages of the season, stay seventh.

Bristol City looked set for a first win in eight matches after Wells (31st minutes) and Adam Nagy, with a second seven minutes later, put them in command before the break.

But James Collins (59th minute), Elijah Adebayo (68) and Harry Cornick (74) turned the game on its head to leave City in 18th place after squandering a half-time lead for the second time in five days.

The result extended the Hatters’ unbeaten run to four matches and lifted them to 11th in the table.

City manager Nigel Pearson, who said on Saturday that he “certainly hopes” to extend his stay with the club beyond the end of the season having replaced sacked Dean Holden in February, added: “It really does illustrate exactly where we are at the moment in terms of the depth of character — or lack of it — that we have.

“It’s a painful experience to go through and, I’m sure, to watch.”