A call for calm & to work together as COVID-19 numbers rise

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 6th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- An appeal has been made by top health officials in St. Kitts & Nevis, for all citizens, residents and business owners, to work together with government, to keep a lid on the number of Coronavirus cases.

This additional call comes as St. Kitts & Nevis, on Saturday, 5th December, 2020, announced that three (3) more cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the total to twenty five.

The increased cases have arisen after the country opened its borders on 30th October and the resumption of commercial flights from Saturday, 7th November.

Health officials ad also warned, for months in advance, that once the borders were reopened, there was a likelihood that the COVID-19 numbers would increase, saying then that this was risk to be anticipated.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, said in a statement on Saturday, 5th December, that “Based on the travel records of these three international travelers or nonnationals – one landed in St Kitts on November 20, 2020 from India, one landed in St Kitts on November 28 from the United States of America (USA) and the other landed on November 29, 2020 from the USA.”

These three additional imported cases have been in quarantine at COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation, said Laws.

On Saturday morning, social media was abuzz with what appeared to be an internal memo sent to workers and management at the Nevis based Four Seasons resort, confirming that one of their guests, a male, had been confirmed positive with the virus.

The hotel reminded staff of the hotel to ensure that they follow all required protocols to protect themselves and other guests. They also indicated that the guest in question had been restricted to his room and that protocols for servicing his room should be closely followed.

This is the second week that news broke, first from a hotel accommodation site, that a new case had been recorded, even before the official announcement from federal health officials.

Some residents have expressed concern about the timing and sources of such announcements, arguing that public awareness about new COVID-19 cases ought not to be originating from hotels or other sources, before being confirmed by the special Task Force.

Saturday’s release from the Ministry of Health, said that, “The three cases have been duly notified and are in isolation.”

“These three additional cases bring the total of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 25,” added the release.

They reminded however, that 20 cases of the 25 have fully recovered with zero deaths.

“There are now five (5) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored by the consultant internal medicine specialist. All front line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA), SCASPA and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the airports and hotel/accommodation sites, assured the Ministry.”

The Ministry of Health added that it wishes to assure the general public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• in-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the persons with whom the three cases would have interacted;

• quarantine and monitoring of contacts as indicated;

The Ministry of Health – in particular – and Federal Government in general wish to remind all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus.

“We are called upon to remain calm and follow the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which include: wearing a face mask when in public places, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds,” said the Ministry, in its appeal.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health, wellness and quality of life of our people. May God be merciful to us all, concluded the release from the Ministry of Health.

(File photo)