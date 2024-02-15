A call for timely filing of assets by public officials

Basseterre, 15th February, 2024, (MyVue News.com)– Public officials in St. Kitts & Nevis are being urged to adhere to the upcoming deadline for the filing of assets and liabilities, under the Integrity in Public Life Commission requirements.

In recent weeks there was much debate across the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, and via the media, after it was disclosed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, that quite a number of persons, had failed to submit their declarations from a past deadline.

The DPP eventually confirmed that legal actions would be forthcoming if they had not met the extended deadline provided to correct their negligence.

However, with a new filing date approaching on 30th April, 2024, the country’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, is emphasizing the importance of the next filing date for the declaration of assets, liabilities, and income by public officials.

He said at a recent government press conference that the deadline is to ensure the continued success of the Integrity in Public Life Commission’s efforts to promote ethical conduct and integrity in the governance of the twin-island nation.

Wilkin said that by 30th April, 2024, officials are required to declare their assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2023, along with their income throughout the year 2023.

This declaration is a critical component of the government’s efforts to maintain high standards of integrity and public trust in the administration of public affairs, he opined.

The attorney-general said that the call for timely compliance underscores the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability in public life.

It serves as a reminder to all public officials of their obligations under the law and their role in fostering a culture of good governance for the benefit and well-being of all citizens.

Under the initiative to bolster the Integrity in Public Life Commission, Attorney-General Wilkin announced that the office, which boasts a 99 percent compliance rate, is fully operational and ready to enforce the principles of transparency and accountability within the public sector.