Basseterre, 1st September, 2020, (MyVue News.com) –National Hero and former Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Dr Sir Kennedy Simmonds, has described the late Richard Caines, as a great humanitarian, whose generosity touched the lives of many in the country.

Sir Kennedy, was at the time eulogizing Caines, who died on 27th July and was buried on Saturday, 29th August, 2020, following a thanksgiving service held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, in Basseterre.

“Richard Caines was a great humanitarian. He embodied the PAM philosophy of ‘Putting People First’ in the way he responded to people. Richard Caines was one of the most generous persons I have known, and sometimes people took advantage of his generosity, opined Simmonds.”

Simmonds also revealed that Richard helped political opponents who had previously vilified him and while on his bed of affliction, he called political leaders to his bedside and entreated them to help some people who were experiencing some very difficult times.

The service attracted hundreds, including family members, friends, top government officials, such as the Governor General, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Political Leader of PAM, and diplomats.

One of the initiatives that provided much pleasure to Caines, was his sponsorship and support to the young students of the Dr. William Connor and Dieppe Bay Primary Schools, which he adopted and worked with to help guide their development.

Caines served in the Kennedy Simmonds administration, from 1980-1993, as Minister in the Ministry of Finance, and was, along with Simmonds, a founding member of the People’s Action Movement.

As Junior Minister of Finance, Caines gained the reputation of being the guardian of the country’s finances, said Simmonds.

“He introduced the presentation to the cabinet of a monthly summary of the government finances so that all ministers could be fully aware of the state of the government finances at any point in time,” explained Simmonds.

During his time in office, Caines also represented the country on the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB.

“When Montserrat and also Grenada were experiencing a period of severe financial difficulty, Richard was a member of a task force, appointed by the ECCB, to go to these countries to assist them through their difficulties, stated Simmonds.

Though many remembered Caines as a politician, who also once served as Chairman of the SSMC and Social Security Board, he was also a pioneering business man, who established the first car rental company in St. Kitts and Nevis and operated a well known mechanic and auto parts shop, (BEC).

In politics and as a member of the People’s Action Movement, Simmonds said Caines was the “rock of PAM, and he gave his resources generously for the advancement of the party.

In the early years of the party, Caines was always the first platform speaker, ahead of Simmonds, William “Billy” Herbert and Michael Powell.

Richard Caines was originally from the old French town of Dieppe Bay, but moved to Basseterre when he was 8 years old and lived in the McKnight area of the city. He was born on 4th October, 1932 and died at the age of 87.

“Above and beyond everything else, Richard caines was my friend,” said a somber Simmonds, as he closed his tribute to a man he also called, “an astute and very successful business man.”

Main photo: Kennedy Simmonds as he presents the eulogy with the coffin of Richard Caines in the foreground.