A hold on graduations and sports

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre,24th January, 2022, (MyVue News.com)-The COVID-19 situation is gradually improving in St. Kitts & Nevis but government is taking a cautious approach to the type of activities to be allowed in the nation’s schools.

The resumption of classroom instructions began on 10th January with only the Fifth Formers and pre-schoolers allowed to return. However, from Monday, 24th January, all learning institutions were once again welcoming students at all levels.

The Ministry of Education said it is continuing to monitor the COVID 19 situation in the country, and they have taken the decision to place a hold on certain activities.

The Ministry of Education said it has taken guidance from the Ministry of Health and as a consequence they have decided to postpone all scheduled graduations.

“Graduations scheduled for the month of January and February are postponed until further notice,” revealed the Ministry of Education, in a statement.

Likewise, the Ministry of Education said it will not host any sporting events during this said period.

The Ministry of Education said it believes that the health and safety of all students, teachers, and staff, must be given top priority.

However, it also holds the view that the continuing education of students is paramount. No timeline has been given to indicate when these activities will be permitted.




