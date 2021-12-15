A new app to enhance COVID-19 management in St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 15, 2021 (SKNIS): Authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are introducing a new digital tool that will help to enhance the successful management of COVID-19.

An application (App) designed for contact tracing of COVID-19 positive cases is under development. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, made the announcement on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, while presenting the Appropriation Bill (2022) Bill, 2021, during a Sitting of the National Assembly at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

“Work is also very advanced and nearing completion on the contact tracing application to facilitate the case management of individuals affected by COVID-19,” he said. “This becomes important because we have moved over time from attempting to isolate people for example at OTI, to allowing persons with COVID-19 to isolate in their own homes [so] the tracking system will become critical.”

Scientists and health experts around the world are predicting a new surge in global COVID-19 cases driven by the winter season, as well as the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Already several major countries, including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, Austria, Poland and others, have introduced new restrictions to combat the spread of the virus. Some countries have also introduced mandatory vaccination for segments of their population.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ excellent management of the COVID-19 pandemic garnered international recognition from countries as well as agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The country has a high vaccination rate with more than 40 percent of the total population being fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Harris said that risks from the deadly virus will continue to be carefully managed, particularly as the Federation eases public health and safety restrictions and more visitors arrive on the island.