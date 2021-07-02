United approach as residents stock up in Nevis before lockdown

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Friday, 2nd July, (MyVue News.com) –The hustle and bustle and the rush to stock up on supplies became the scene in Nevis on Friday, once the word started to spread that the island will be under 24-hour lockdown, from Saturday night, 3rd July.

Similar to the scenes that were already the norm on sister-island St. Kitts, which has been under partial lockdown and nighttime curfew, Nevisians were out in their numbers on Friday, securing food supplies, cooking gas, medication, water and other household items.

The lines at banks, ATMs, supermarkets, gas stations, bakeries, and other commercial enterprises were extremely long, with customers having to wait, sometimes for over an hour to access their services.

Scene in downtown Charlestown on Friday

While the cases were rising in St. Kitts from 19th May to late June, Nevis was left practically unaffected, maintaining just 14 cases.

That took a different course last week, however, when case #15 was discovered and subsequently, two additional ones, taking the country to 17, as of Friday.

But it is case #16 that is causing much concern for the local island government and health officials in that territory.

The fear has to do with the possibility of greater spread, given that case #16 worked at a facility that caters to the elderly. This same case, officials said, led to case #17.

“Given the risks associated with case 16 and the ongoing contact tracing on Nevis which has already led to case 17, I have been in close contact with the Premier of Nevis. We have agreed that in an effort to save lives and avoid any further escalation of the situation on Nevis, the island of Nevis should as of Saturday, July 03rd at 6:01 pm be under the same regime of restrictions as currently in place on St Kitts, said Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris.

Speaking in a National Address, Harris said the necessary SR&O will be published to reflect this. For the avoidance of doubt, therefore, the island of Nevis as of tomorrow Saturday at 6:01 pm will be under 24-hour lockdown and will have days of limited operations coinciding with the same days on St. Kitts over the duration of the lockdown period.”

The period of the enhanced restrictions on Nevis will run until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, in the first instance.

These restrictions on Nevis will expire at the same time as the restrictions on St Kitts as per SR&O No. 27 of 2021.

During this period, arrangements will be made to accommodate essential workers, those with medical and other emergencies, those traveling overseas and those students currently undertaking overseas examinations.

Photo: L-R Premier Dr. Timothy Harris, Premier, Mark Brantley