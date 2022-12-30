A true Caribbean man-Black Stalin- has died

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Friday, 30th December, 2022, (My Vue News.com) – The death of Black Stalin, a genius of calypsonian from Trinidad & Tobago, has been received across the Caribbean and the world with much shock and sadness.

He gave so much to the calypso art form and through his conscious lyrics, he educated people of African descent, about their rich heritage and the power of the black man.

Many will remember his Caribbean anthem, Caribbean Man, which spoke to the need for unity and the power of the Rastafarian movement in regional integration. But his other hits, like Nobody, Cares, A Feel to Party, Wait Dorothy Wait, Burn Dem, and so many others.

Black Stalin, whose legal name was Dr. Leroy Calliste, died at his home in San Fernando, Trinidad, on Wednesday, 27th, December, 2022. he had been ailing for some time. back in 2014, the veteran calypsonian suffered a stroke, affecting his speech and movement, although his mental faculties and memory remained intact.

Black Stalin was 81 years old.

tributes are continuing to pour in from across the world from politicians, calypsonians and citizens of all walks of life.