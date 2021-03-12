Active cases back up to 2

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 12th March, 2021 (MyVue News.com)- A visitor to St. Kitts & Nevis who arrived in the country on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021, has now been accounted for as the newest person confirmed to have been tested positive with COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws revealed that the individual is an “international traveler who arrived from the United States of America.

At the time of testing, the patient was at a quarantine site but is now in isolation.

This now pushes the number of confirmed cases to forty three (43) said the CMO, with 30 cases for St. Kitts and 13 cases for Nevis.

There are now two (2) active cases. Both patients are stable and are being monitored.

It was only on Wednesday,after almost one month of no new cases, that the 42nd case was identified…also a visitor from the United States.