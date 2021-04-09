Active volcano prompts ‘red alert’ in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Evacuations underway

Jacqueline Charles

Threat of a massive volcano eruption on St. Vincent and the Grenadines is forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents after “a red alert” was declared Thursday in the eastern Caribbean island-nation.

The red alert means that an “explosive eruption” of the La Soufrière volcano is imminent, Michelle Forbes, the head of the country’s National Emergency Management Organization, said while announcing that all emergency shelters had been activated.

Communities in the red zone and closest to the volcano were told to immediately begin self-evacuations. Roughly 6,000 to 7,000 people spread out across about a dozen districts of St. Vincent are affected by the evacuation order, which also includes sea evacuations.

NEMO advised that safe areas of the islands are those from North Union to Kingstown on the Windward side of the island, Barouallie to Kingstown on the Leeward side and the Grenadine Islands.

“Be calm. Do not panic,” Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said during a press conference. “Be orderly. Be disciplined. With God’s grace, we will get through this very well.”

Gonsalves announced that neighboring Caribbean countries had agreed to take in evacuees and cruise ships from Carnival Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. were en route to the islands to assist with evacuations.

The red alert was prompted by a series of six separate bands of volcanic tremors observed throughout the day Thursday starting at 3 a.m. by University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center scientists based at the Belmont Observatory in St. Vincent.

The UWI-Seismic Research Center scientific team, which has been monitoring the volcano and advising the government, also observed clouds of steam, and ash venting from the observatory during the tremor episode, UWI said in a statement.

“This new type of seismic event had not been observed since the beginning of the eruption in December 2020,” UWI said. “This type of seismic signal is usually associated with movement of magma and fluids close to the surface.“

UWI geologist and scientific team leader Richard Robertson said Thursday scientists could not promise nothing would happen within the next 24-48 hours.

“We would not be surprised if there are explosions at the volcano during that period,” he said Thursday.

On its Twitter page, NEMO said that the new dome had now reached the height of the crater on the Leeward side.

“Residents will now be able to see the glowing/fiery appearance of the dome as it gets dark and night,” the agency tweeted.

The pending natural disaster on St. Vincent has mobilized the wider Caribbean community, as well as private industry. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency is working with NEMO and the leaders of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, which consists of island nations in the region that share a common currency, have offered to take in evacuees even if they do not have a passport.

“The OECS countries, if you are going to them, you need only an identification card,” Gonsalves said. “This is an emergency situation and everybody understands that.”

Gonsalves said while he didn’t have the details on Carnival Cruise Lines’ offer on assistance, “Royal Caribbean indicated that they would be available for a short period of time to hold people who have been evacuated.”

Though they don’t have all the crew members necessary to accommodate 1,500 onboard each of the two ships, Royal Caribbean will be able to hold several hundred on each ship, Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves, who also activated government-run shelters warned Vincentians that the country —and the Caribbean— remains in the midst of a global COVID-19 pandemic. Residents were reminded to not only walk with their face masks, but told that cruise ships will require everyone to be vaccinated before being allowed onboard.

“We are strongly recommending that you be vaccinated for your own health and for that of the other persons in the shelters. We don’t want to have an outbreak of COVID in the shelters ,” he said.

“I do not want you to panic, that is the worst thing to do,” Gonsalves said.